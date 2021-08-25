In the week leading up to August 18, only 681 Covid-19 cases had been recorded in Sunderland – with positive tests continuing to remain low throughout August.

Over the course of this period, Sunderland had a Covid-19 case rate of 245.1 per 100,000 people, which is a drop from the week beforehand where Wearside recorded a rate of 261.7 per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the lowest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to August 18.

1. North Hylton In the seven days up to August 18, North Hylton recorded a case rate of 109.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 9 cases were recorded - a drop of 64% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. South Hylton In the seven days up to August 18, South Hylton recorded a case rate of 137.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 9 cases were recorded - a drop of 50% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Albany and Blackfell In the seven days up to August 18, Albany and Blackfell recorded a case rate of 146.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 10 cases were recorded - a drop of 41.2% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Seaburn In the seven days up to August 18, Seaburn recorded a case rate of 164 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a drop of 8.3% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales