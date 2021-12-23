Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51% from the week before.

At a regional level, London has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 1455.8 cases per 100,000 people, followed by the East of England, with 893.5 cases per 100,000.

The North East has the lowest rate, with 435.3 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16`.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the highest case rates in the past week.

1. Springwell and Usworth Springwell and Usworth had 778.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 125% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Houghton Town Houghton Town had 578.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 47.1% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Shiney Row Shiney Row had 571 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 39.5% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Albany and Blackfell Albany and Blackfell had 516.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 133.3% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales