These are the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid case rates as infections continue to fall

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 356.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 14 – with 991 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, on April 1, Wearside had a rate of 769.5 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 2,138 cases over the seven-day period.

Currently, Sunderland Central and Deptford has the lowest case rate, with 174.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases have seen the biggest drop in the week leading up to April 14.

1. Sunderland Central and Deptford In the seven days up to April 14, Sunderland Central and Deptford recorded a case rate of 174.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 18 cases were recorded - a drop of 47.1% from the previous week.

2. Herrington and Doxford In the seven days up to April 14, Herrington and Doxford recorded a case rate of 210.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 14 cases were recorded - a drop of 65.9% from the previous week.

3. Fulwell In the seven days up to April 14, Fulwell recorded a case rate of 217.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 12 cases were recorded - a drop of 55.6% from the previous week.

4. Southwick In the seven days up to April 14, Southwick recorded a case rate of 228.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 17 cases were recorded - a drop of 58.5% from the previous week.