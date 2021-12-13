Last night (Sunday, December 12) Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that everyone aged 18 and over in England will be offered a booster from this week – with the aim to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

In Sunderland, an estimated 45,600 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 59,041 still not fully protected against Omicron.

To hit the Government’s new target an estimated 3,107 jabs will need to be administered in Sunderland each day between now (Monday 13 December) and the end of the year to hit the target.

The analysis is based on the number of days between Monday 13 December and the end of the year so figures are estimates.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Sunderland with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

As the Prime Minister declares an “Omicron emergency” we reveal which neighbourhoods in Sunderland that are falling behind in the vaccine roll out.

1. Sunderland Central and Deptford In Sunderland Central and Deptford, 6,914 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 364 jabs need to be administered each day.

2. Monkwearmouth In Monkwearmouth, 4,997 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 263 jabs need to be administered each day.

3. Concord and Sulgrave In Concord and Sulgrave, 4,823 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 254 jabs need to be administered each day.

4. Thorney Close and Plains Farm In Thorney Close and Plains Farm, 4,628 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 244 jabs need to be administered each day.