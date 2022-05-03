These are the 12 areas in and around Sunderland with the lowest Covid infections as cases remain low

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 226.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 24 – with 630 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, Wearside’s case rate sat at 769.5 per 100,000 people, as 2,138 tested positive for the illness in seven-day period leading up to April 1.

Currently, Millfield has the lowest case rate, with 87.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases have seen the biggest drop in the week leading up to April 24.

1. Millfield In the seven days up to April 24, Millfield recorded a case rate of 87.5 per 100,000 people. A total of six cases were recorded - a drop of 57.1% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Thorney Close and Plains Farm In the seven days up to April 24, Thorney Close and Plains Farm recorded a case rate of 101.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 10 cases were recorded - a drop of 54.5% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Pennywell and Grindon In the seven days up to April 24, Pennywell and Grindon recorded a case rate of 113.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 10 cases were recorded - a drop of 54.5% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Monkwearmouth In the seven days up to April 24, Monkwearmouth recorded a case rate of 145.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 14 cases were recorded - a drop of 51.7% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales