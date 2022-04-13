These are the 12 areas in and around Sunderland where Covid cases are dropping the fastest

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 545.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 7 – with 1,516 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, on April 1, Wearside had a rate of 769.5 per 100,000 people, equating to 2,138 cases over the seven-day period.

Currently, Albany and Blackfell is the area that has seen the biggest drop in cases, with 56.3% less than the previous week.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases have seen the biggest drop in the week leading up to April 7.

1. Albany and Blackfell In the seven days up to April 7, Albany and Blackfell recorded a case rate of 457.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 31 cases were recorded - a drop of 56.3% from the previous week.

2. Hylton Red House and Marley Pots In the seven days up to April 7, Hylton Red House and Marley Pots recorded a case rate of 388.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 34 cases were recorded - a drop of 53.4% from the previous week.

3. Ryhope In the seven days up to April 7, Ryhope recorded a case rate of 427.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 40 cases were recorded - a drop of 51.8% from the previous week.

4. Pallion South and High Barnes In the seven days up to April 7, Pallion South and High Barnes recorded a case rate of 470.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 27 cases were recorded - a drop of 48.1% from the previous week.