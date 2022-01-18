These are the 12 areas in and around Sunderland where Covid-19 cases are falling the fastest

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases peaked in Sunderland on January 8 according to official Government figures.

In the seven days leading up to January 8, Wearside recorded a case rate 2,778.9 per 100,000 people, with 7,721 positive cases in that period.

Just four days later on January 12, Sunderland has seen a rapid drop in cases with a rate of 1,986 per 100,000 people – resulting in 5,518 cases recorded.

According to latest figures, Herrington and Doxford have seen the sharpest drop in cases, with 46.1% less cases in the seven days leading up to January 12.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases are falling the fastest.

1. Herrington and Doxford In the seven days up to January 12, Herrington and Doxford recorded a case rate of 2,058 per 100,000 people. A total of 137 cases were recorded - a drop of 46.1% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Lakeside and Farringdon In the seven days up to January 12, Lakeside and Farringdon recorded a case rate of 2,072.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 141 cases were recorded - a drop of 37.9% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Springwell and Usworth In the seven days up to January 12, Springwell and Usworth recorded a case rate of 1,643 per 100,000 people. A total of 95 cases were recorded - a drop of 37.1% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Hall Farm In the seven days up to January 12, Hall Farm recorded a case rate of 2,227.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 124 cases were recorded - a drop of 37.1% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales