These are the 12 areas in and around Sunderland that have seen the biggest rise in Covid-19 cases

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 306.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to March 9 – with 852 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, Wearside had a rate of 221 per 100,000 people, equating to 614 cases over the seven day period leading up to March 1.

Currently, Fulwell has seen the biggest jump in cases, with a 188.9% rise in the last seven days.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases that have seen the biggest increase in cases in the week leading up to March 9.

1. Fulwell In the seven days up to March 9, Fulwell recorded a case rate of 471.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 26 cases were recorded - a rise of 188.9% from the previous week.

2. Houghton Town In the seven days up to March 9, Houghton Town recorded a case rate of 405.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 35 cases were recorded - a rise of 169.2% from the previous week.

3. Hill View and Tunstall In the seven days up to March 9, Hill View and Tunstall recorded a case rate of 447.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 45 cases were recorded - a rise of 136.8% from the previous week.

4. Grangetown In the seven days up to March 9, Grangetown recorded a case rate of 488.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 30 cases were recorded - a rise of 114.3% from the previous week.