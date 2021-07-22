The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it was publishing figures on death notifications it received from individual homes for the first time in a bid to be transparent, following earlier requests to share the data.

The figures cover a period from April 10, 2020, to March 31, 2021 – essentially, the first year of the outbreak.

The CQC has warned the number of death notifications alone should not be treated as a reliable indicator of quality or safety in individual homes.

Factors that could influence the number of deaths include rates of local community transmission, care home size and residents’ age and health and care needs, it said.

The figures include care home residents who died in any setting, not just their care home, including those who contracted Covid-19 in hospital after being admitted for a separate reason.

Homes are divided into three categories, according to the number of registered beds as of July 2021 – small (one to 10), medium (11 to 49) and large (50-plus).

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

1. Pavillion Residential and Nursing Home Location: North View Terrace, Houghton Size: Large Deaths: 23 Pic: Google Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Sycamore Care Centre Location: Nookside, Grindon Size: Large Deaths:20 Photo: JPI Buy photo

3. Maple Lodge Care Home Location: Woolwich Road, Witherwack Size: Medium Deaths: 12 Photo: Kevin Brady Buy photo

4. Elizabeth Fleming Care Home Location: Market Street, Hetton Size: Medium Deaths: 12 Pic: Google Photo: Google Buy photo