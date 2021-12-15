Thousands of people in Sunderland are still not vaccinated against Covid and will now need to provide negative tests to enter nightclubs, concerts and sports venues under new rules.

Parliament passed measures to introduce Covid passes on Tuesday (December 14), despite a large Tory rebellion.

From Wednesday (December 15), people in England will have to provide an NHS Covid Pass proving their vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

But with lateral flow tests unavailable for home delivery on the Government website at various points in the past week, those who have not been vaccinated could find it difficult to obtain a pass.

In Sunderland an estimated 27,258 over 12s had not been vaccinated by December 5.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Sunderland with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. NPSE Sun vaccine uptake NEP upload.jpg These are the areas of Sunderland with the lowest vaccine uptake. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Monkwearmouth In Monkwearmouth, 1,817 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 20.9% of the over-12 population. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Millfield In Millfield, 1,498 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 25% of the over-12 population. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Concord and Sulgrave In Concord and Sulgrave, 1,441 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 17.7% of the over-12 population. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales