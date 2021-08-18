The Sunderland neighbourhoods worst hit by pandemic have been revealed.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed which neighbourhoods across Wearside have seen the highest excess death rates during the pandemic.

The new figures comparing the number of deaths registered during the pandemic to a baseline from previous years shows some areas of England were significantly more affected than others.

In the 14 months to the end of April, there were 4,165 deaths recorded in Sunderland – 619 (17.5%) more than the 3,546 predicted, according to the ONS statistics.

Of the deaths, 775 had Covid-19 listed as the main cause, but the ONS warned that many Covid-related deaths at the start of the pandemic may have been undiagnosed.

In Sunderland, the highest number of excess deaths – 292 – came in April last year.

The new figures compare the number of deaths registered during the period with how many were predicted based on previous mortality rates between 2014 and 2019.

In Sunderland, the neighbourhoods with the highest excess death rates were:

1) Shiney Row – 131 deaths, 34 (35.1%) more deaths than expected, and including 16 with Covid-19 listed as the main cause

2) Millfield – 94 deaths, 24 (34.3%) more deaths than expected, including 10 due to Covid-19

3) Hall Farm – 59 deaths, 15 (34.1%) more deaths than expected , including 16 due to Covid-19

3) Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield – 122 deaths, 31 (34.1%) more deaths than expected , including 26 due to Covid-19

The neighbourhoods with the lowest excess death rates were:

1) Fulwell – 54 deaths, eight (12.9%) fewer than expected, and including nine with Covid-19 listed as the main cause

2) Columbia, Barmston and Teal Farm – 93 deaths, nine (8.8%) fewer than expected, including 19 due to Covid-19

3) Ryhope – 92 deaths, the same number as expected, including 18 due to Covid-19

3) Concord and Sulgrave – 130 deaths, the same number as expected, including 30 due to Covid-19

In its Covid-19 Impact Inquiry report, the Health Foundation said people aged under 65 living in the most deprived areas were almost four times more likely to die from the virus, compared to those in the most affluent.

The report found those in poor health, cramped housing conditions and some working environments faced an increased risk of exposure.

Assistant director David Finch said: "There is extensive evidence that poor health and existing inequalities left parts of the country vulnerable to the virus and defined the contours of its devastating impact.

"Deep-rooted issues such as poor health, increased financial insecurity and strained public services left some people more exposed."

The group now wants the Government to address the harm caused by the pandemic and invest more in helping lift people out of poverty.

The Department of Health and Social Care said increasing vaccine uptake was a “key step” to addressing the disparity of outcomes for those who catch Covid.

