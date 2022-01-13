These are the areas of Sunderland with the highest Covid-19 case rates.

The 12 Sunderland areas with highest Covid-19 infections in the past week

As Covid-19 cases across Sunderland see a huge rise, we reveal the areas of Wearside with the highest infection rates.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:52 pm

The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73% in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.

Official figures show it had a rate of 2,609.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a 9% rise from the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 6.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the highest case rates right now.

1. Herrington and Doxford

Herrington and Doxford had 3,905.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 116.7% from the week before.

Photo: Gov.uk

Photo Sales

2. Hall Farm

Hall Farm had 3,521.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 86.7% from the week before.

Photo: Gov.uk

Photo Sales

3. Lakeside and Farringdon

Lakeside and Farringdon had 3,483.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 115.5% from the week before.

Photo: Gov.uk

Photo Sales

4. Silksworth

Silksworth had 3,386.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 115.4% from the week before.

Photo: Gov.uk

Photo Sales
SunderlandNorth EastLondon
Next Page
Page 1 of 3