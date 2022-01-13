The 12 Sunderland areas with highest Covid-19 infections in the past week

The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73% in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.

Official figures show it had a rate of 2,609.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a 9% rise from the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 6.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the highest case rates right now.

1. Herrington and Doxford Herrington and Doxford had 3,905.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 116.7% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Hall Farm Hall Farm had 3,521.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 86.7% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Lakeside and Farringdon Lakeside and Farringdon had 3,483.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 115.5% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Silksworth Silksworth had 3,386.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 115.4% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales