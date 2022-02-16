These are the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest infection rates as Covid cases continue to fall

During the first week of February, Sunderland continued to see a reduction on coronavirus cases.

In the seven days leading up to February 9, Wearside recorded a case rate of 542 per 100,000 people, as 1,506 tested positive for Covid.

By comparison, in the week leading up to February 2, Sunderland had 2,342 confirmed cases, which resulted in a case rate of 842.9 per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

These are the areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 infections in the seven days leading up to February 9.

1. Houghton Town In the seven days up to February 9, Houghton Town recorded a case rate of 370.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 32 cases were recorded - a drop of 48.4% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Herrington and Doxford In the seven days up to February 9, Herrington and Doxford recorded a case rate of 375.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 25 cases were recorded - a drop of 51% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Hendon and Docks In the seven days up to February 9, Hendon and Docks recorded a case rate of 381.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 31 cases were recorded - a drop of 43.6% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Monkwearmouth In the seven days up to February 9, Monkwearmouth recorded a case rate of 385.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 37 cases were recorded - a drop of 43.9% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales