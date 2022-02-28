These are the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Sunderland has seen a big drop in Covid-19 infections throughout February, with cases falling by more than half since the start of the month.

The latest government data shows that Sunderland recorded a rate of 307 cases per 100,000 people – with 853 people testing positive in the seven days leading up to February 20.

By comparison, at the start of the month, Wearside had a rate of 892.9 per 100,000 people, equating to 2,481 cases over the seven day period leading up to February 1.

Currently, Monkwearmouth has the lowest infection rate in Sunderland, with 114.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last eight days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate and the government no longer reports Covid data on a weekend.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases are currently the lowest.

1. Monkwearmouth In the seven days up to February 20, Monkwearmouth recorded a case rate of 114.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a drop of 64.5% from the previous week.

2. Lakeside and Farringdon In the seven days up to February 20, Lakeside and Farringdon recorded a case rate of 117.6 per 100,000 people. A total of eight cases were recorded - a drop of 55.6% from the previous week.

3. Hetton-le-Hole North In the seven days up to February 20, Hetton-le-Hole North recorded a case rate of 163.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 12 cases were recorded - a drop of 62.5% from the previous week.

4. Silksworth In the seven days up to February 20, Silksworth recorded a case rate of 166.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a drop of 50% from the previous week.