The 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 case rates as infections continue to drop

Covid-19 cases in Sunderland have been falling since July 17, when a rate of 1,112.3 cases per 100,000 was recorded across Wearside.

In the seven days leading up to August 5, the case rate is now less than a quarter of the July peak, with a rate of 267.4 per 100,000.

Over the course of the week to August 5, 743 cases were recorded across Wearside, that is 261 than the previous seven days and is a 26% drop.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the lowest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to August 5.

1. Pallion South and High Barnes In the seven days up to August 5, Pallion South and High Barnes recorded a case rate of 121.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 7 cases were recorded - a drop of 53.3% than the previous week.

2. Grangetown In the seven days up to August 5, Grangetown recorded a case rate of 129.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 8 cases were recorded - a drop of 71.4% than the previous week.

3. Seaburn In the seven days up to August 5, Seaburn recorded a case rate of 134.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 9 cases were recorded - a drop of 60.9% than the previous week.

4. Albany and Blackfell In the seven days up to August 5, Albany and Blackfell recorded a case rate of 160.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a drop of 56% than the previous week.