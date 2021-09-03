The 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 case rates as cases begin to rise across Wearside

Coronavirus cases have been rising across Sunderland since August 14 – with 898 new cases confirmed in the week leading up to August 27.

On August 14, Sunderland recorded a case rate of 230 per 100,000 people which was a total of 639 cases recorded.

By comparison, Wearside recorded a Covid-19 case rate of 323.2 per 100,00 people in the seven days leading up to August 27 – a difference of 259 more cases.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the lowest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to August 27.

1. Barnes Park In the seven days up to August 27, Barnes Park recorded a case rate of 165.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 10 cases were recorded - a rise of 25% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Silksworth In the seven days up to August 27, Silksworth recorded a case rate of 167.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a drop of 45% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Monkwearmouth In the seven days up to August 27, Monkwearmouth recorded a case rate of 175.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 17 cases were recorded - a drop of 15% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Millfield In the seven days up to August 27, Millfield recorded a case rate of 178.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 12 cases were recorded - a drop of 33.3% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales