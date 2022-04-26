The 12 areas of Sunderland with the fewest Covid infections as cases hit the lowest since the start of March

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 250.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 20 – with 697 people testing positive for the virus.

Cases have been dropping throughout April after they began rising from March 5 when Wearside had a rate of 252.3 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 701 cases over the seven-day period.

Currently, Sunderland Central and Deptford has the lowest case rate, with 126.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases have seen the biggest drop in the week leading up to April 20.

1. Sunderland Central and Deptford In the seven days up to April 20, Sunderland Central and Deptford recorded a case rate of 126.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 13 cases were recorded - a drop of 27.8% from the previous week.

2. Grangetown In the seven days up to April 20, Grangetown recorded a case rate of 130.3 per 100,000 people. A total of eight cases were recorded - a drop of 78.9% from the previous week.

3. Millfield In the seven days up to April 20, Millfield recorded a case rate of 131.3 per 100,000 people. A total of nine cases were recorded - a drop of 50% from the previous week.

4. Southwick In the seven days up to April 20, Southwick recorded a case rate of 134.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 10 cases were recorded - a drop of 56.6% from the previous week.