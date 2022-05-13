The 12 areas of Sunderland with the fewest Covid infections as case rates hit the lowest of 2022 so far

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 135.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to May 6 – with 376 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, in the week leading up to January 8 when cases peaked, Wearside had a rate of 3,278.1 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 9,108 cases.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland with the lowest amount of Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to May 6.

1. Pallion South and High Barnes Less than three cases have been recorded in Pallion South and High Barnes so no data is available. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Hendon and Docks In the seven days up to May 6, Hendon and Docks recorded a case rate of 36.9 per 100,000 people. A total of three cases were recorded - a drop of 75% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Hylton Red House and Marley Pots In the seven days up to May 6, Hylton Red House and Marley Pots recorded a case rate of 45.8 per 100,000 people. A total of four cases were recorded - a drop of 81% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Pennywell and Grindon In the seven days up to May 6, Pennywell and Grindon recorded a case rate of 56.9 per 100,000 people. A total of five cases were recorded - a drop of 44.4% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales