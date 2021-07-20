The 12 areas of Sunderland with highest Covid infection rates as the country marks 'Freedom Day'
With July 19 marking the relaxation of almost all Covid restrictions across England, we reveal the 12 areas of Sunderland with the highest infection rates throughout the second week of July.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:32 am
England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but Covid cases are on the rise across the country.
The latest government figures show 27 out of 36 in Sunderland still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
Sunderland recorded 2,836 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 1,021.20 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods across Wearside have the highest infection rates per 100,000 people.
