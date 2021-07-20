The 12 areas of Sunderland with highest Covid infection rates as the country marks 'Freedom Day'

England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but Covid cases are on the rise across the country.

The latest government figures show 27 out of 36 in Sunderland still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Sunderland recorded 2,836 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 1,021.20 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods across Wearside have the highest infection rates per 100,000 people.

1. Pallion North Pallion North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 93%, from 777.2 per 100,000 people on July 6 to 1,496.8 per 100,000 people on July 13.

2. Albany and Blackfell Albany and Blackfell has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 71%, from 760 per 100,000 people on July 6 to 1,300.8 per 100,000 people on July 13.

3. Seaburn Seaburn has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 119%, from 551.7 per 100,000 people on July 6 to 1,207.9 per 100,000 people on July 13.

4. Hylton Red House and Marley Potts Hylton Red House and Marley Potts has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 4%, from 1161.6 per 100,000 people on July 6 to 1,207.2 per 100,000 people on July 13.