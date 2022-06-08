According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 58.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to June 1 – with 163 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of last month on May 1, Wearside had a rate of 151.5 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 421 cases.

Currently, Pennywell, Grindon, Concord, Sulgrave, North Hylton, Sunderland Central, Depford and Hetton-le-Hole North have the lowest infections as no data is available due to having less than three confirmed cases.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland with the lowest amount of Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to June 1.

1. North Hylton

2. Concord and Sulgrave

3. Southwick

4. Pennywell and Grindon