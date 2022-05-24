The 12 areas in and around Sunderland with the lowest Covid case rates as infections continue to rapidly fall

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 87.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to May 18 – with 242 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month on May 1, Wearside had a rate of 151.5 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 421 cases.

Currently, Pennywell, Grindon, Lakeside and Farringdon have the lowest infections as no data is available due to having less than three confirmed cases.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland with the lowest amount of Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to May 18.

1. Pennywell and Grindon In the seven days leading up to May 18, less than three cases have been recorded in Pennywell and Grindon so no data is available. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Lakeside and Farringdon In the seven days leading up to May 18, less than three cases have been recorded in Lakeside and Farringdon so no data is available. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Shiney Row In the seven days up to May 18, Shiney Row recorded a case rate of 32.3 per 100,000 people. A total of three cases were recorded - a drop of 83.3% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Hendon and Docks In the seven days up to May 18, Hendon and Docks recorded a case rate of 36.9 per 100,000 people. A total of three cases were recorded - a drop of 57.1% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales