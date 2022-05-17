The 12 areas in and around Sunderland with the lowest Covid case rates as infections continue to fall in May

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 120.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to May 11 – with 334 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month on May 1, Wearside had a rate of 151.5 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 421 cases.

Currently, Millfield, Pallion South and High Barnes have the lowest infections as no data is available due to having less than three confirmed cases.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland with the lowest amount of Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to May 11.

1. Millfield In the seven days leading up to May 11, less than three cases have been recorded in Millfield so no data is available.

2. Pallion South and High Barnes In the seven days leading up to May 11, less than three cases have been recorded in Pallion South and High Barnes so no data is available.

3. Lakeside and Farringdon In the seven days up to May 11, Lakeside and Farringdon recorded a case rate of 44.1 per 100,000 people. A total of three cases were recorded - a drop of 62.5% from the previous week.

4. Ryhope In the seven days up to May 11, Ryhope recorded a case rate of 53.5 per 100,000 people. A total of five cases were recorded - a drop of 50% from the previous week.