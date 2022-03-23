The 12 areas in and around Sunderland with the highest Covid rates on the two-year anniversary of the first lockdown

According to latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 579.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to March 17 – with 1,611 testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, the Wearside had a rate of 221 per 100,000 people, equating to 614 cases over the seven day period leading up to March 1.

Currently, Springwell and Usworth in Washington is the worst affected area, with a rate of 916.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases that have seen the biggest increase in cases in the week leading up to March 17.

1. Springwell and Usworth In the seven days up to March 17, Springwell and Usworth recorded a case rate of 916.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 53 cases were recorded - a rise of 152.4% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield In the seven days up to March 17, Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield recorded a case rate of 830.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 82 cases were recorded - a rise of 203.7% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Seaburn In the seven days up to March 17, Seaburn recorded a case rate of 830.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 55 cases were recorded - a rise of 96.4% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Hetton-le-Hole North In the seven days up to March 17, Hetton-le-Hole North recorded a case rate of 818.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 60 cases were recorded - a rise of 566.7% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales