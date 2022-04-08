The 12 areas in and around Sunderland where Covid-19 cases continue to remain high

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 750.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 2 – with 2,084 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, when cases peaked on March 28, Wearside had a rate of 850.3 per 100,000 people, equating to 2,363 cases over the seven day period.

Currently, Pallion North is the worst affected area with 975.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases that have seen the biggest increase in cases in the week leading up to April 2.

1. Pallion North In the seven days up to April 2, Pallion North recorded a case rate of 975.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 68 cases were recorded - a drop of 2.9% from the previous week.

2. Springwell and Usworth In the seven days up to April 2, Springwell and Usworth recorded a case rate of 951.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 55 cases were recorded - a rise of 10% from the previous week.

3. Pennywell and Grindon In the seven days up to April 2, Pennywell and Grindon recorded a case rate of 933.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 82 cases were recorded - a rise of 26.2% from the previous week.

4. Herrington and Doxford In the seven days up to April 2, Herrington and Doxford recorded a case rate of 886.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 59 cases were recorded - a drop of 7.8% from the previous week.