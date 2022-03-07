These are the 12 areas in and around Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 case rates during the last week of February

The latest government data shows that Sunderland recorded a rate of 203.4 cases per 100,000 people – with 565 people testing positive in the seven days leading up to February 27.

By comparison, at the start of the month, Wearside had a rate of 892.9 per 100,000 people, equating to 2,481 cases over the seven day period leading up to February 1.

Currently, Herrington and Doxford has the lowest infection rate in Sunderland, with 105.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Due to changes made to the way Covid-19 cases are reported, data for the last week is missing.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases are currently the lowest.

1. Herrington and Doxford In the seven days up to February 27, Herrington and Doxford recorded a case rate of 105.2 per 100,000 people. A total of seven cases were recorded - a drop of 69.6% from the previous week.

2. South Hylton In the seven days up to February 27, South Hylton recorded a case rate of 106.6 per 100,000 people. A total of seven cases were recorded - a drop of 69.6% from the previous week.

3. Fulwell In the seven days up to February 27, Fulwell recorded a case rate of 127 per 100,000 people. A total of seven cases were recorded - a drop of 41.7% from the previous week.

4. Houghton West In the seven days up to February 27, Houghton West recorded a case rate of 127.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 10 cases were recorded - a drop of 64.3% from the previous week.