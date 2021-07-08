Sunderland's Covid case rate remains the sixth highest in the country as one more virus-related death is recorded in the city
A further 348 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Sunderland as one more person dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 8, that 35 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,336.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 8, it was announced that 32,551 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,022,893.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 8: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 760
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847
Cases of coronavirus
368 new cases on July 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,969
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 702.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 3: 1,952
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland Trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.