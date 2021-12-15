Sunderland tutor who lost father in Covid pandemic urges new inquiry to put families at heart of investigation

Retired Court of Appeal judge and crossbench life peer Baroness Heather Hallett will chair the public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic, due to begin in spring.

The announcement on Wednesday was welcomed by bereaved relatives, who said they hope their experiences can help prevent future loss of life.

Boris Johnson said Baroness Hallett will bring “a wealth of experience to the role and I know shares my determination that the inquiry examines in a forensic and thoroughgoing way the Government’s response to the pandemic”.

The campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said while they welcomed Baroness Hallett’s appointment, it comes “far too late”, adding that they had been calling for an inquiry since the end of the first wave.

Baroness Hallett’s pledge to seek views from people who have lost loved ones was welcomed by a woman who lost her 81-year-old father.

Susie Crozier said her father Howard Crozier, who died on March 28, 2020, caught Covid in hospital.

The private tutor from Sunderland told PA: “We are the ones with the lived experience of this, we are the experts in what happened to our loved ones because we were there.”

She added: “I would utterly urge her (the chair) to be involved with us and have us at the heart of the inquiry, and to consult us on the terms of reference.”

Co-founder of the group Matt Fowler said: “We will never know how many lives could have been saved had the Government had a rapid review phase in summer 2020.

“With the Omicron variant upon us, the inquiry really cannot come soon enough.

“This is a one-off, historic opportunity to learn lessons to protect lives across the country. We cannot afford to get it wrong and we look forward to working closely with Baroness Hallett to make it a success.”

Baroness Hallett, who previously acted as coroner at the inquests into the deaths of the victims of the 7/7 bombings, said she was “honoured” to have been selected as chair, after a recommendation from the Lord Chief Justice.

She said: “The pandemic has affected us all, some much worse than others. I am acutely conscious of the suffering it has caused to so many.

“In the new year I shall be seeking views from those who have lost loved ones and all other affected groups about the inquiry’s terms of reference.

“I want to assure the British public that once the terms of reference are finalised, I shall do my utmost to ensure the inquiry answers as many questions as possible about the UK’s response to the pandemic so that we can all learn lessons for the future.”

The Government said the inquiry will have “full powers, including the power to compel the production of documents and to summon witnesses to give evidence on oath”.