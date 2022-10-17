From Friday, October 14 anyone in England up to and including the age of 50 can book their next booster to fight against Coronavirus. Here’s all you need to know about the programme this autumn.

Who is now eligible for the vaccine?

From Friday, anyone aged 50 years old or over is now able to book their lates vaccine appointment. Certain sections of the public have already been offered the jab including residents in elderly care homes, anyone aged five or over within a clinical group, health and social care staff, carers aged 16 to 49 as well as household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

Sunderland over-50s can book their next Coronavirus booster vaccine: Here's how to book and more you need to know. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

According to the NHS, around 26 million people are now eligible for the newest edition of the booster vaccine with seven million already having received their jab.

Which vaccine will I get?

This is dependent on the vaccination site, but both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be used as booster vaccines throughout the autumn push to keep the public safe from Covid.

Some people may also be offered an updated combination version of these booster vaccines according to the NHS. These include a half-dose of the previous vaccine combined with a half-dose of a vaccine against the Omicron variant.

When will I get the autumn Covid booster vaccine?

The autumn roll-out began back in September with elderly care home residents picking up their newest vaccination with the Government claiming the majority of the public should be offered a vaccine between September and December.

How can I book my covid booster vaccine?

Much like previous editions of the vaccine, bookings can be made through the Coronavirus vaccination booking portal on the NHS website. Eligible people can book by entering their NHS number or name, date of birth and postcode.

Can I book my flu vaccine and covid vaccine at the same time?