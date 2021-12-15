Sunderland MP wants “Christmas jabs guarantee” for schoolchildren

Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, is urging the Government to offer every 12-15-year-old a vaccine by the end of the festive holidays.

Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary is also calling for children to have access to walk-in clinics, and a proactive campaign to promote the benefits of vaccinations to parents and discredit the anti-vax disinformation.

She added: “With Omicron cases on the rise, the government must use the Christmas holidays to vaccinate as many eligible children as possible across Sunderland and prevent more school chaos next term.

Bridget Phillipson.

“Local authorities, staff and parents in our community are doing their best under difficult circumstances, but the vaccine roll-out is slowing and covid-related school absences are rising. The government’s complacency means we are now in a race against time to protect children’s health and education.