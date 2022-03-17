Sunderland Minster service to remember lives lost to covid

Sunderland Minster.

The event, organised by cancer support charity Marie Curie, will take place on March 23 at Sunderland Minster – the second anniversary of the country being plunged into the first lockdown.

March 23 is Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection and the service – which will be attended by Sunderland Mayor Cllr Henry Trueman – will start at 1pm.

Yellow ribbons will be available, on which people can write the name of a loved one and tie to the railings outside the Minister.

There will also be an opportunity to light a candle and share a loved one’s story with others.