Sunderland Minster service to remember lives lost to covid

People in Sunderland are being invited to take part in a service to remember those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

By Tom Patterson
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:35 pm
Sunderland Minster.

The event, organised by cancer support charity Marie Curie, will take place on March 23 at Sunderland Minster – the second anniversary of the country being plunged into the first lockdown.

March 23 is Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection and the service – which will be attended by Sunderland Mayor Cllr Henry Trueman – will start at 1pm.

Yellow ribbons will be available, on which people can write the name of a loved one and tie to the railings outside the Minister.

There will also be an opportunity to light a candle and share a loved one’s story with others.

The latest figures from the Office or National Statistics show a total of 187,261 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate the pandemic began.

