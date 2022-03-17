Sunderland Minster service to remember lives lost to covid
People in Sunderland are being invited to take part in a service to remember those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, organised by cancer support charity Marie Curie, will take place on March 23 at Sunderland Minster – the second anniversary of the country being plunged into the first lockdown.
March 23 is Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection and the service – which will be attended by Sunderland Mayor Cllr Henry Trueman – will start at 1pm.
Yellow ribbons will be available, on which people can write the name of a loved one and tie to the railings outside the Minister.
There will also be an opportunity to light a candle and share a loved one’s story with others.
The latest figures from the Office or National Statistics show a total of 187,261 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate the pandemic began.