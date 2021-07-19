Sunderland City Council yet to decide numbers for funerals and weddings after 'Freedom Day' easing

The council says it will be maintaining existing arrangements for all public buildings, and will carry out risk assessments in relation to numbers for weddings and funerals from today, Monday, July 19.

Gerry Taylor, its Executive Director of Public Health and Integrated Commissioning, said: “The safety of our residents and staff remains our top priority as we move to step 4 of the roadmap where we must all learn to live as safely as possible alongside the virus.

Sunderland City Council is set to do a risk assessment detailing how many people will be allowed to attend funerals after Freedom Day easing.

“In line with this approach we will continue with our Covid secure arrangements including expecting visitors to continue to wear face coverings and keeping our distance when visiting council premises after July 19 because we know that this, together with things like washing our hands, ventilating rooms and meeting outside where possible, helps to protect others.

"With some of the highest infection rates we have ever seen across the city, we are asking people to keep on doing the things that they have been doing so well for the last year to help us keep our residents and our staff safe and help us to continue delivering the front line services which we all rely on."

The council is also asking staff to continue to work from home where possible.

Those who do have to come into the workplace are being asked to continue wearing face coverings, Socially distance, and use Covid related PPE where appropriate, as well as washing hands regularly or using hand sanitiser.

The city council has set out it's plans for services as step 4 in the roadmap out of lockdown has been reached.