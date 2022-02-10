Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller tests positive for coronavirus
Sunderland’s top councillor is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.
Council leader Coun Graeme Miller took a lateral flow test this morning, Thursday, February 10, after suffering mild symptoms for several days.
It comes less than 24 hours after he attended a press event to announce the new partnership between city heart charity The Red Sky Foundation and the Sunderland City Runs.
Coun Miller, who is double-jabbed and has had a booster, said he had been having symptoms since Monday but had not thought it might be covid: “I found out this morning,” he said.
"I have been unwell since Monday but I thought I had a cold.”
Taking a test at the insistence of wife Fiona had confirmed the news: “I did a lateral flow test this morning and it was positive,” said Coun Miller.
He has been forced to cancel a planned appearance at a press event today but said the result would not impact on his official duties beyond that, with no further in-person meetings scheduled until the end of his isolation period.
"I will be isolating right through the weekend but should be fine for Monday,” said Coun Miller.
”I could not do the event this morning, but everything else planned was Teams meetings, so it should be okay.”
Coun Miller revealed his test result on a radio call this morning when he was asked for his thoughts on the Government’s plans to abolish all Covid restrictions: “I said ‘I think it is a bit premature because I have just tested positive for Covid in the last 35 minutes’,” he said.