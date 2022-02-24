First day of lifting of covid restrictions in Sunderland City centre.

Pictures of life in Sunderland on the day when the last remaining covid restrictions were lifted

All remaining legal Covid restrictions have been removed as of today in England

By Ross Robertson
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 7:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 7:36 pm

It has been almost two years since the first rules were introduced in March 2020 to cope with rising numbers of infections.

Changes means people are no longer legally required to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid-19, though the advice is still to do so.

Proponents say it is a further step back towards ‘normality’, but critics are concerned the move will fail to protect the most vulnerable.

Sunderland’s public health director has urged people to remain cautious, and the Echo spoke to shoppers who have a range of views on the issue.

1. First day of lifting of covid restrictions in Sunderland City centre.

First day of lifting of covid restrictions in Sunderland City centre.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. First day of lifting of covid restrictions in Sunderland City centre.

First day of lifting of covid restrictions in Sunderland City centre.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. First day of lifting of covid restrictions in Sunderland City centre.

First day of lifting of covid restrictions in Sunderland City centre.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. First day of lifting of covid restrictions in Sunderland City centre.

First day of lifting of covid restrictions in Sunderland City centre.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
SunderlandEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3