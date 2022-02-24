Pictures of life in Sunderland on the day when the last remaining covid restrictions were lifted

It has been almost two years since the first rules were introduced in March 2020 to cope with rising numbers of infections.

Changes means people are no longer legally required to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid-19, though the advice is still to do so.

Proponents say it is a further step back towards ‘normality’, but critics are concerned the move will fail to protect the most vulnerable.

Sunderland’s public health director has urged people to remain cautious, and the Echo spoke to shoppers who have a range of views on the issue.

