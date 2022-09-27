Pandemic drove up Sunderland 'excess death' figures

Excess death figures rise.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the city recorded 1,016 more deaths between March 2020 and June 2022 than the five-year average would suggest.

This was 14.4% more deaths than were expected over this time period – and the excess death rate was above the 11.1% average for England and Wales.

Across the two nations, 137,447 more deaths were registered over the 28-month period than expected compared with previous years.

In Sunderland, the month with the highest excess deaths was April 2020, when they were 119.2% above normal – but August 2020 saw deaths 10.5% below usual levels.

The King's Fund health think tank warned that excess deaths could climb this winter and called on the Government to take action.

Dr Veena Raleigh, senior fellow at the think tank, said: "NHS services were already stretched prior to the pandemic and are now facing unprecedented pressures with a backlog of almost seven million people waiting for planned care.

"If the Government wants to forestall the risk of excess deaths climbing again, ministers must take steps now to ensure good uptake of the Covid-19 and flu vaccines, and that the NHS has the workforce and resources to cope with winter pressures.”