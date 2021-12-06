Over 200,000 have had virus jabs in Sunderland

December 8 will mark a year to the day since 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person to get the Pfizer jab.

Since then, 213,810 people aged 12 and over in the area have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, figures from the UK coronavirus daily dashboard show – 84% of all people in the age group.

Of them, 196,430 have also received a second dose - though 12 to 17-year-olds only became eligible for second jabs in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virus jab figures

The data also shows 94,895 people in the city had received a booster jab or third dose of the coronavirus vaccine by December 4.

Nationally, 51 million people have had their first jab and more than 46 million have also received a second dose.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said the Covid-19 vaccination programme – the largest in British history – has been "remarkable".

She added: "Booster jabs will protect the progress we have already made against the virus. The offer of a first and second dose will always be available and I encourage everybody to come forward to protect themselves and those around them."