Over 110,000 have now had virus booster jab

Rush for booster jabs

On Sunday December 12, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that every eligible adult in England was being offered a top-up injection by the end of December – a month earlier than previously planned because of the rise in Omicron variant cases

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows at least 3,413 people in the city got a booster on Monday and Tuesday – compared to 1,905 in the same two days the previous week

In total, the figures show 110,451 people in the area had received a booster or third dose by December 14 – 43% of those over the age of 12.

Around 906,900 people across England received an extra dose over Monday and Tuesday.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “What we’ve got is two epidemics on top of one another – an existing Delta epidemic and a very rapidly-growing Omicron epidemic.”

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme in England, said: “The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme is once again pulling out all the stops to protect the country from this cruel virus.

“This is by far the most complex but critical phase of the biggest and most successful vaccination drive and the latest data is showing that the booster is our best hope of protecting people against the new variant.”