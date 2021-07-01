North East sees some of the highest weekly Covid case rises in England

The latest Government figures cover every local authority area in England for the seven days to June 27 and are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test.

Data for the most recent four days (June 28-July 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Three North East local authorities are among the five areas to have seen the sharpest rises.

South Tyneside has seen the third highest weekly coronavirus case rate rise in England

South Tyneside recorded 569 new cases in the period covered, the equivalent of 376.9 per 100,000. That was a rise from 226 new cases in the previous seven days, a rate of 149.7 per 100,000, the third steepest rise in the country.

Gateshead, with a rise from 167.3 to 391.5 per 100,000, is fourth and Newcastle, which saw the weekly rate jump from 306.1 to 519.8, is fifth.

Across England, only Tamworth, up from 80.8 to 445.9 and Oxford, rising from 74.8 to 340.4, have seen steeper rises in their weekly count of new cases.

The weekly case rate has risen sharply across the entire North East. North Tyneside saw the rate per 100,000 jump from 266.9 to 468.9; County Durham from 218.5 to 428.6, Sunderland from 163.1 to 363.3, and Hartlepool from 66.2 to 236.0 per 100,000.

Of the 315 local authority areas in England, 306 (97%) have seen an increase in rates, just eight (3%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 493 new cases in the seven days to June 27 – the equivalent of 608.3 cases per 100,000 people, up from 444.2 in the seven days to June 20.

Newcastle has the second highest rate, up from 306.1 to 519.8, with 1,574 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the third highest rate, down slightly from 515.0 to 503.7, with 754 new cases.