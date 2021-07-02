Nearly two thirds in Sunderland now double jabbed

A coronavirus jab

NHS data shows 142,983 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 63% of those aged over 16.

Of those to have received both jabs, 138,910 were aged 25 and over – 69% of the age group – and 4,073 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 192,018 people in the city have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 84% of over 16s.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals a variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas..

The areas with the highest coverage are Herrington and Doxford, where 74.6% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Next comes Seaburn on 74.4% and Hetton-le-Hole North with 71.2%.

The areas with the lowest coverage are Sunderland Central and Deptford (37%), Millfield (45.9%) and Barnes Park (53.5%).

Nationally, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of over 16s.

In total, 37.1 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date - 82% of over 16s.

Some staff at care homes in Sunderland have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 2,015 out of 2,227 eligible staff at older adult care homes had received a first dose by June 27 – meaning 10% have not had a jab.