Nearly 150,000 now double jabbed in Sunderland

The coronavirus vaccine

NHS data shows 149,423 people in the city had received both jabs by July 4 – 65% of those aged over 16.

Of those to have received both jabs, 145,177 were over 25 – 72% of the age group – and 4,255 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

The data also shows that 195,307 people in Sunderland have now received at least one dose of a vaccine – 85% of those over 16.

The NHS vaccine data also shows an area by area variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated in Sunderland.

The areas with the highest coverage are Herrington and Doxford, where 77.7% of people aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated.

Next comes Seaburn with 77.4%, followed by Hetton-le-Hole North on 74.1%.

The areas with the lowest coverage are Sunderland Central and Deptford (38.8%), Millfield (47.9%) and Hendon and Docks (55.7%)

In England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62% of over 16s and 69% of those over aged 25 and over.

In total, 37.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine – 83% of people.

The figures also show 1,721 out of 2,225 care home staff in the area had received two doses by July 4 – meaning 23% have not been fully vaccinated.