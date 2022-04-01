MKM Building Supplies teams up with OddBalls to bring awareness about testicular cancer to Sunderland tradesmen

The “Check Your Tools” campaign launched by MKM Building Supplies, on Ryhope Road, is aiming to raise awareness of testicular self-examination of tradesmen across Wearside.

As part of the campaign, a fundraising partnership has been launched with the OddBalls Foundation – a charity that seeks to raise awareness for testicular cancer and promote male health.

She said: “This April, we are encouraging tradesmen nationwide to take their health by the balls and check for any lumps or changes that might indicate testicular cancer.

“Just like checks to your construction equipment to make sure it’s in good working order, testicular self-examination should be part of your daily routine.

“A self-exam only takes a minute, but being familiar with the look, feel and shape of your testicles can help you spot any abnormalities early.

“Testicular cancer is highly treatable if caught early enough, so regular self-examination really does make all the difference.

“That’s why we’re hoping our ‘Check Your Tools’ campaign encourages more men to take a ‘hands-on’ approach to self-examination.”

Testicular cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in men aged 15-49, with 2,300 new cases diagnosed annually.

Despite being highly treatable, the illness still claims an average of 60 lives in the UK each year.

