Sunderland businesses have their say as restrictions are lifted on Freedom Day
Today, Monday, July 19 marks England’s ‘Freedom Day’ as further Covid restrictions across the country are lifted after more than a year.
After months of pandemic-related constraints, the country has finally reached the last step in the Government’s unlocking road map.
Today, Monday July 19 marks so-called 'Freedom Day' in England when most remaining legal coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for caution as the country unlocks.
Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gatherings have gone, the work from home guidance no longer applies and social distancing rules ended at one minute past midnight.
Nightclubs, theatres and restaurants can fully reopen, while pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.
We’re out and about in Sunderland to find out how people are spending Freedom Day.
“We have not seen a major change at all."
Hayley Metcalfe, 31, is manager at Waterstones in The Bridges. “We have not seen a major change at all,” she said.
“Most people are still wearing their masks and social distancing and a lot of them are still sanitising. It has been a little busier in terms of footfall but I don’t know whether that is down to it being the school holidays, rather than Freedom Day.”
“It is a complete mess."
Jennifer’s husband Fred, 52, runs Pop’s Candy.
He has been less than impressed with the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
“It is a complete mess,” he said. “From the beginning, they have said one thing then contradicted themselves.
“If people want to wear a mask, they can but I’m not going to enforce it.”
“We are just letting people make their own minds up."
Jennifer Dawson, 45, runs Jennifer’s Flowers in Blandford Street. “It has been really quiet today,” she said. “It’s always a bit hit and miss when the kids are off because people don’t want to bring them into town.”
She is letting people decide for themselves but said many were not changing their behaviour.
“We are just letting people make their own minds up,” she said. “A lot of people have still got their masks on. I am not particularly worried. I have been double jabbed.”
England’s ‘freedom day' could pave the way for full crowds at sporting events
The Government removed Covid-19 social distancing restrictions on Monday, opening up the opportunity for crowds to flock back to major sports occasions.
The Premier League and the English Football League will continue to weigh up whether to press ahead with allowing full crowds back into stadia for the start of the new season next month.
Premier League bosses will continue to consider the use of Covid certification for fans to gain entry to stadiums, despite the Government having no plans to enforce such measures.
“It’s down to people’s personal responsibility and their own opinion now"
Chris Whalen, 38 who is self-employed said: “I work in hospitality a little bit and I don’t think loads is going to particularly change because people will probably still have some regulations and rules for a while with everything that’s going on.
“It’s down to people’s personal responsibility and their own opinion now whether they want to wear a mask
Almost all local authority areas in north-east England report their highest ever rate of new Covid-19 cases
Around one in six areas in England are now reporting their highest rate of new Covid-19 cases since comparable records began last summer, when mass testing was first introduced in the UK, latest figures show.
The list includes almost all local authority areas in north-east England.
Data also shows that every local area in England is now recording coronavirus rates above the symbolic level of 100 cases per 100,000 people – the first time this has happened since early January, at the peak of the second wave.
Many people in Sunderland seem to still be wearing masks around city centre
What do experts say about masks?
Some experts are urging people to continue to wear masks in busy public spaces.
Dr David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation special envoy on Covid-19, urged people to continue with preventative measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
He said: “My recommendation is simply wear your mask, don’t get too close to people, watch out in confined spaces and remember this virus hasn’t gone away.”
Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises ministers, said it is important that people remain cautious after so-called Freedom Day.
He also said that people should continue to minimise contact with others and wear a mask when mixing with people indoors.
“It is stupid to think that it won’t stop spreading."
Student Will Clasper, 16 from Washington: “It’s too early, especially with the easing of wearing masks and the opening of things like nightclubs. It is stupid to think that it won’t stop spreading.”
“We need to start getting things open in this country to get money flowing again"
Veteran Paul Hampton, 41 from New Herrington said: “I think it is too early with all the new variants rising but at the same time, we need to start getting things open in this country to get money flowing again.
“You’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t really.”
“It’s definitely too early"
Husband and wife Julie, 56 and Raymond Green, 63 think the restrictions have been lifted a little too early.
Raymond said: “there’s around 60,000 cases a day at the moment and they have decided to lift restrictions, it is definitely too early.”
Julie added: “We are still wearing our masks and still being cautious despite things being lifted. There is actually loads of people being sensible and wearing masks today.”
“I’m exempt but when I’m on the bus I still wear one."
Hilda Pearson, 71 said: “I’m exempt but when I’m on the bus I still wear one. I wouldn’t begrudge anyone a pint but I think that pubs were opened too early as well.”
“Restrictions shouldn’t be lifted really."
Sisters June Keen, 67 and Hilda Pearson, 71 from Hendon have their say on Freedom Day.
June said: “restrictions shouldn’t be lifted really, there is still a lot of people with different conditions. Hospitals are inundated again and they should have closed the airports.”
Our Echo reporter Ryan is out and about in Sunderland today along with photographer Stu to get the city’s reaction to restrictions being lifted.