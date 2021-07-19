The next question has noted comments made by Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, made last week expressing concern about rising numbers.

Prof Van Tam has noted the NHS is not under the pressure it was back in the first two months of the year, but the knock on of infections will be seen in the days ahead and then and then 7-10 days after that on hospitalisations.

If they continue, the pressure will rise, and what the NHS has now is the rise in hospitalisations, but also the catch up of care if couldn’t offer due to Covid, he said.

He has also mentioned primary care and how those “heroes have been flat out for 18 months”.

The issue will go back to Sage for consideration and says on the pressure on the R rate - the reproduction rate - now is the time going into summer, when much of what we do is outdoors, is a good time to push forward.

He referred to how there won’t be a “sweet spot” but now is a good time to move on.

Sir Patrick has added it’s not possible to open up without cases rising and if caution is taken and people avoid areas where there will be spread, the levels will be lower, but opening up during a wave is a risk, but that comes down due to vaccination.

He added there could be 1,000 hospitalisations and “there will be deaths associated with that” due to opening up into a wave.

The PM notes the NHS has been “working flat out” and now isn’t the time to ask people under strain to face a public inquiry, but there will be one in time, answering a query on that matter.