Today, Monday, July 19, marks England’s ‘Freedom Day’ as further Covid restrictions across the country are lifted after more than a year.
After months of pandemic-related constraints, the country has finally reached the last step in the Government’s unlocking road map.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for caution as the country unlocks and is leading a press conference virtually as he self-isolates following contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has Covid-19.
Today’s changes mean face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gatherings have gone, the work from home guidance no longer applies and social distancing rules ended at one minute past midnight.
Nightclubs, theatres and restaurants can fully reopen, while pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.
- Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted across England
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as lockdown comes to an end
- More than 480 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Sunderland yesterday
Question raised over pilot scheme PM and Chancellor of the Exchequer were due to follow over self-isolation
A query was raised over the trial the PM and Rishi Sunak were due to follow, where they would have tested rather than self-isolated, before there was a change of plan following a public outcry.
Mr Johnson insisted he did not think he was “above the rules” following the aborted plan for him to take part in a pilot scheme which would have allowed him to continue working from Downing Street instead of self-isolating.
“I absolutely didn’t think that,” he told a press conference from Chequers, where is is self-isolating.
“I am today on Zoom or Teams or whatever brilliant system it is that we are using.”
More on what the Prime Minister said about the road map out of lockdown
Here are some more detailed lines from that press conference.
Asked whether he could still promise the road map out of restrictions was irreversible, Mr Johnson said that was the “hope”.
The Prime Minister said: “The road map is, we hope, irreversible. I think I said that from the get-go.
“But we can’t guarantee that, something could obviously happen that changes our calculations, and we’ve got to be humble in the face of nature.
“There could be some new mutant, some new variant of the virus that we have to respond to in a particular way, I’ve always been very clear about that.
“The only way we can make the road map irreversible is by continuing to be cautious. And that I’m afraid is why we’ve got to continue with the measures that we are.”
Chris Whitty’s ‘scary levels’ comments raised and PM says ‘We continue to learn lessons the whole time’ as press conference closes
The next question has noted comments made by Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, made last week expressing concern about rising numbers.
Prof Van Tam has noted the NHS is not under the pressure it was back in the first two months of the year, but the knock on of infections will be seen in the days ahead and then and then 7-10 days after that on hospitalisations.
If they continue, the pressure will rise, and what the NHS has now is the rise in hospitalisations, but also the catch up of care if couldn’t offer due to Covid, he said.
He has also mentioned primary care and how those “heroes have been flat out for 18 months”.
The issue will go back to Sage for consideration and says on the pressure on the R rate - the reproduction rate - now is the time going into summer, when much of what we do is outdoors, is a good time to push forward.
He referred to how there won’t be a “sweet spot” but now is a good time to move on.
Sir Patrick has added it’s not possible to open up without cases rising and if caution is taken and people avoid areas where there will be spread, the levels will be lower, but opening up during a wave is a risk, but that comes down due to vaccination.
He added there could be 1,000 hospitalisations and “there will be deaths associated with that” due to opening up into a wave.
The PM notes the NHS has been “working flat out” and now isn’t the time to ask people under strain to face a public inquiry, but there will be one in time, answering a query on that matter.
“We continue to learn lessons the whole time,” he says as he closes the briefing.
PM talks of demands to end ‘pinging system'
He notes is is necessary set up, but he doesn’t want to extend it because it’s one of the two “shots left in our locker” to deal with Covid.
The PM says there are sound epidemiological reasons to keep it going and on August 16, the regime will change, centring on testing, adding this isn’t an easy period.
He says that can only be done thanks to the programme of vaccinations.
PM doesn’t want to see ‘passports for pubs'
Mr Johnson has said he doesn’t want this to be the case and went on to say measures must be taken to protect people.
He has gone on to touch on plans for social care and says there has been a “three decade” wait, but it won’t be much longer.
The next question is on high number of cases and testing becoming stretched - are there enough LFT and PCR tests?
They also ask should nightclubs be open?
Sir Patrick has said on testing, it’s down to the number and ability to use them, but the whole system comes under strain as more people are carrying out the checks.
Prof Van Tam has referred to people wishing to have a good time and how young people have made a sacrifices for the older generations, in terms of experiences and their relationships.
He sympathises with that, but on the science front, if people pack together in his shed, those without vaccines are more at risk than those who have.
There is no reduction to a risk level of zero, he says, but it is a fact epidemiologically that vaccinated groups will be safer.
Packed events raised with panel
A journalist has asked what their thoughts on on packed beaches, clubs and other places and asks if there will be a situation where people will be asked to “show your papers to get a pint.”
He went on to ask if they though the easing of lockdown was a good idea on this basis.
Pro Van Tam has said beaches are outside, which helps reduce the chances of tranmission, while clubs are inside and drink is consumed.
He says he wants people to move “gradually and cautiously” and says while hospitalisations are rising, mentioning the North East among those areas where there is an issue.
He says “our destiny is very much in our hands” and stresses the importance of the vaccination programme.
Schools return is raised as next stage of concern
Tom Newton-Dunn, of Times Radio, has asked a series of questions, including about the return of classes in the new academic year and mass events.
Sir Patrick has said there is likely to be a plateau of the peak over August and there is 50,000 cases a day at this stage and has mentioned that doubling, so they would like to see that decrease, and by September as schools return.
Prof Van Tam has added there is a huge uncertainty on the peak and how long it will take, with modellers noting much will be driven by people’s behaviour so it is “in our hands” over coming weeks.
He would urge people to be gradual and cautious and says it can be done, having himself been to a sports event the other day.
The PM has added on nightclubs, he doesn’t want to single out any particular business, but he wants them to behave responsible, use the NHS app and that could become mandatory and it could move on to certification once all have had the chance to get both jabs.
He adds he doesn’t want to close them and it wouldn’t be the right thing to do.
He says they have the “firebreak” of the school holidays and then colder months ahead.
Now with so many jabbed, continuing with restrictions is just postponing hospitalisations, not stopping them.
PM says he “hopes roadmap is irreversible”
He has said the only way the roadmap can be followed this way is by being cautious and people follow the routines and test and trace, as well as focus on the vaccination programme.
BBC asks if PM is given ultimatum over jabs
Fergus Walsh has asked over admission to events and crowded places and how young people will be asked for proof of the jabs to get admission.
The PM says he has “boundless admiration” for what the younger generation have done to protect others and say part of that will be reduce the time we live under the pandemic, with the best way to get their jab.
He says 3 million under 30s are still to get there “They won’t regret it, it’s the best thing for your friends and family” and the best thing for the “ones they love.”
Sir Patrick has gone on to note mass events in other countries have led to a surge in cases and they are environments where the virus is easily passed on, so that’s why people should get their jab to reduce the chances of becoming ill.
Pro Van Tam has also listed the places where the virus can thrive and says it’s not helpful to point out a type of building or venue, but there are places where is is obvious it can be passed more easily.
Questions are now being taken from the public
The first covered those vaccinated abroad, which Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said would still be regarded as cover.
The second has touched on how people who have been double vaccinated have still been admitted to hospital.
Sir Patrick has said while they are effective at reducing disease they also help it being passed on, but incidents can still happen and people can become ill.
He says we should expect to see the number of people in hospital rise.
Vaccine programme has covered 88% of adults with one dose
Sir Patrick says this is the level covered with a double jab so far, but notes many are still to get their second dose.
He says to reduce infection, it’s important people are cautious and people don’t go into places where there’s a high chance of infection, adding the vaccination is “crucial” in the fight against the virus.
Sir Patrick looks at pandemic stats - with up to 100 deaths expected as incidents of infection rise
He has presented figures and says there are four risks, that they follow through to hospitalisation and deaths, the second is an increased risk of long Covid, then high levels of infection as the virus develops variants and then due to high level of infection, it leads fo people being ‘pinged’ and have to self-isolation.
He’s added a fifth, which is the stress on the health service.
He says the pressure on the NHS will continue, but not as before thanks to the vaccine.
In terms of death, he has looked at the waves and has looked back at the previous waves.
He says we are seeing a rise in deaths, which will continue, and are expected to reach more than 100 over the next few weeks, but still at a lower level than before - he’s not made it clear if that is daily, weekly or otherwise, but the Government does issue updates each day.
Mandate may be needed to allow country to free of restrictions
The PM has added proof of a negative test will be enough for some venues and events.
“Come forward and get your jabs now,” he said, as he handed over to Sir Patrick Vallance.
The press conference is now under way
After a little delay, the PM has joined the briefing, while Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s deputy medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam will also contribute from Downing Street.
He says with cases going up and more people asking to self-isolate, he wants to remind everyone why the next step has been taken.
“If we don’t open up now we face tougher conditions” ahead he says and after a point, where many have been vaccinated, it delays the inevitable, so “if not now, when?” he says.
The latest figures are well within the margins of what scientists predicted, but he says “this pandemic is far from over” and people must continue to test, trace and isolate.
People identified as contacts are five times more likely to have the virus and can still pass on the coronavirus.
Isolation remains important to allow life to get back to something like normality, he has said.
On August 16, there will be a system of testing for the double vaccinated and in the meantime, he says he wants to offer reassurance services will continue.
A small number of named, critical workers will be able to leave isolation to do their jobs, but otherwise, the system must be followed for now.
The reason for this is down to the level of people jabbed, but unfortunately, not all over 18s have got their vaccine and has urged people to step forward if they are still to have their’s.#
“We need even more young adults to get protection,” he says to help themselves and others and notes there are countries which require a double jab to get entry - and he says that number will continue to rise.
He also says nightclubs will also be doing the same here.
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi welcomes ‘Freedom Day’ but concedes cases and hospitalisations have risen
Lifting restrictions was a “long-awaited moment”, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said, but he warned: “We are not at the finish line yet.”
He told MPs: “Today marks an important milestone in our fight against this virus and we take step four on our road map.
“It is a long-awaited moment for the businesses who now can open their doors at long last, the happy couples who can have weddings without curbs on numbers and, of course, the people who can see more of their loved ones in care homes.
“Although we have made huge advances in our race between the vaccine and the virus, we are not at the finish line yet, instead we are entering what I believe to be the next stage, a stage where we continue with caution while doing what it takes to manage the risk of this virus which is still with us and still poses a threat.”
Mr Zahawi added: “Cases and hospitalisations have risen over the past week, as we predicted, and we know that these numbers will get worse before they get better.
“Although there’s never a perfect time to take this step, making the move today gives us the best chance of success. We’re cautiously easing restrictions when we have the natural firebreak of the school holidays and when the warmer weather gives us an advantage.
“So we will move forward with caution, drawing on the defences we have built as we set out in our five-point plan two weeks ago.”