In pictures: Eight photos of shoppers and commuters as compulsory face masks are reintroduced

Today, Tuesday, November 30, sees face coverings again become compulsory on public transport and in shops as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in the UK.

Face coverings are now also compulsory in shops and other settings such as banks, post offices and hairdressers.

Take a look at these eight photos of people across Sunderland wearing facemasks.

Sunderland City Centre Mask wearers were spotted in Sunderland City Centre this morning as the start of new Covid regulations kicks in.

New rules Everyone must now wear a mask on public transport and inside shops.

Compulsory People in Sunderland City Centre were wearing face coverings around shops.

Covid regulations The measures are to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in the UK.