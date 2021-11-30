In pictures: Eight photos of shoppers and commuters as compulsory face masks are reintroduced

Today, Tuesday, November 30, sees face coverings again become compulsory on public transport and in shops as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in the UK.
Face coverings are now also compulsory in shops and other settings such as banks, post offices and hairdressers.
Take a look at these eight photos of people across Sunderland wearing facemasks.
1. Sunderland City Centre
Mask wearers were spotted in Sunderland City Centre this morning as the start of new Covid regulations kicks in.
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. New rules
Everyone must now wear a mask on public transport and inside shops.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Compulsory
People in Sunderland City Centre were wearing face coverings around shops.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Covid regulations
The measures are to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in the UK.
Photo: Kevin Brady