In pictures: Eight photos of shoppers and commuters as compulsory face masks are reintroduced

Take a look at these eight pictures of people in masks in Sunderland.

Shoppers and commuters must wear a face covering to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as a new variant emerges.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 6:52 pm

Today, Tuesday, November 30, sees face coverings again become compulsory on public transport and in shops as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in the UK.

Face coverings are now also compulsory in shops and other settings such as banks, post offices and hairdressers.

1. Sunderland City Centre

Mask wearers were spotted in Sunderland City Centre this morning as the start of new Covid regulations kicks in.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. New rules

Everyone must now wear a mask on public transport and inside shops.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Compulsory

People in Sunderland City Centre were wearing face coverings around shops.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Covid regulations

The measures are to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in the UK.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Covid-19Sunderland
