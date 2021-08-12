How the virus changed Sunderland's death rates

Sunderland's virus death rate figures

Office for National Statistics data comparing the number of deaths registered during the pandemic to a baseline from previous years, shows Shiney Row, Millfield, Hall Farm and Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield had the highest number of excess deaths.

The figures show that, in the 14 months to the end of April, there were 4,165 deaths registered in Sunderland – 619 (17.5%) more than the 3,546 predicted in the baseline data.

Of these, 775 had Covid-19 listed as the main cause but many Covid-related deaths at the start of the pandemic may have been undiagnosed.

The measurement compares the number of deaths registered with how many were predicted based on previous mortality rates.

In Sunderland, the areas with the highest excess death rates were:

*Shiney Row – 131 deaths, 34 (35.1%) more than expected, and including 16 with Covid-19 listed as the main cause.

*Millfield – 94 deaths, 24 (34.3%) more than expected, including 10 due to Covid-19.

*Hall Farm – 59 deaths, 15 (34.1%) more than expected , including 16 due to Covid-19.

*Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield – 122 deaths, 31 (34.1%) more than expected, including 26 due to Covid-19.

The areas with the lowest excess death rates were:

*Fulwell – 54 deaths, eight (12.9%) fewer than expected, and including nine with Covid-19 listed as the main cause.

*Columbia, Barmston and Teal Farm – 93 deaths, nine (8.8%) fewer than expected, including 19 due to Covid-19.

*Ryhope – 92 deaths, the same number as expected, including 18 due to Covid-19.

In a Covid-19 Impact Inquiry report, the Health Foundation said people aged under 65 living in the most deprived areas were almost four times more likely to die from the virus.

Assistant director David Finch said: "There is extensive evidence that deep-rooted issues such as poor health, increased financial insecurity and strained public services left some people more exposed."

The Department of Health and Social Care said increasing vaccine uptake was a “key step” to addressing the disparity of outcomes for those who catch Covid.