Here is where to get your New Year Covid vaccine or booster jab in Sunderland

The clinics are part of the national drive to "Get Boosted Now" and are all open on Sunday, January 2, from 8am until 8pm.

Sunderland's Director of Public Health, Gerry Taylor said: "Alongside taking simple steps to help limit infections, it's vital that everyone gets their booster jabs.

"If not already, do please get your booster. Volunteers and health staff are working over the holiday weekend and the walk-in clinics are ideal to help protect yourself, your family, your friends and the NHS in 2022.

"If residents have not had all of their vaccinations be that 1, 2 or a booster they should access the walk-ins as it’s never too late

"Case rates are rising and it's more important than ever to be fully vaccinated."Today (Friday, December 31)Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8am - 1pm

Grindon Primary Care Centre, 8am - 1pm

Houghton Primary Care Centre, 8am - 1pm

Washington Primary Care Centre, 8am - 1pm

Pallion Health Centre, 10am - 1pm

Riverview Health Centre, 8am - 1pm

Sunday, January 2Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, 8am - 8pmGrindon Primary Care Centre, 8am - 8pmHoughton Primary Care Centre, 8am - 8pmWashington Primary Care Centre, 8am - 8pmMillfield Medical Centre, 8am - 8pmRiverview Health Centre, 8am - 8pmTuesday, January 4High Street West (opposite Primark) 10am - 2pmFriday, January 7High Street West (opposite Primark) 10am - 2pm

Covid vaccine first and second doses are available for:

• Those aged 18 and over requiring 1st or 2nd doses (must have 8 weeks between 1st and 2nd dose)

• Healthy 16-17 years, for 1st or 2nd doses (must have 12 weeks between 1st and 2nd dose)

• Those aged 16-17 years in at-risk groups, for 1st or 2nd doses (must have 8 weeks between 1st and 2nd dose)

• Those aged 12-15 years for their vaccine.

Booster jabs for those aged 18 and over:

• Must be a minimum of 91 days (approximately 3 months) after 2nd dose

Eligibility for vaccine will be checked on site.

