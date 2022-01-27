'He is a disgrace' - Sunderland's MPs urge Boris Johnson to quit ahead of Sue Grey report into Covid lockdown parties

The Prime Minister is continuing to resist calls to resign over allegations of a series of lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street.

The claims have included a “Bring Your Own Booze” bash organised by the Tory leader’s principal private secretary and a birthday gathering, with one Conservative MP attempting to defend his boss by insisting he had been “ambushed with a cake”.

A long-awaited report of an investigation into the events is widely expected to be published this month, while London’s Metropolitan Police has now confirmed it is carrying out its own probe.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 26: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly PMQs in the House of Commons on January 26, 2022 in London, England.

“The Prime Minister is a disgrace,” said Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South.

“While the British people have been following the rules, his office was wheeling in suitcases of booze for parties.

“Right now people are facing soaring prices for food, rising bills, and the government is busy infighting and doing nothing about those real challenges.

Bridget Phillipson.

”Time is running out for decent Conservatives to decide if they are going to compromise themselves by continuing to prop up a man they themselves know is unfit for office.”

In a separate interview with Sky News, Philipson, who is also shadow education secretary, claimed John’s actions had turned the UK into an "international laughing stock".

At a fractious edition of Prime Minister’s Questions, the Prime Minister replied “of course” to a question from Labour leader Keir Starmer over whether he would quit if found to have misled Parliament.

However, it remains unclear exactly how much of a report by top civil servant Sue Grey into the allegations will be made public.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott added: “It is a disgrace that the Prime Minister continues to cling onto power, despite it being obvious that he believes it is one rule for him, and one rule for everyone else.

“I recently raised the Prime Minister’s rule breaking in the House of Commons when I spoke about how I and many others could not see our loved ones in hospital during lockdowns.

“When we abided by the rules, the Prime Minister partied - he is a disgrace.

“He needs to go.”

