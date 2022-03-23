First Covid lockdown: 12 Sunderland pictures from first weekend of lockdown in March 2020

Families still headed out to shop for essentials and take exercise, in line with Government guidance for when it is acceptable to leave your home, but city centre streets, public transport and the coastline remained quiet.

That week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a new set of measures to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, ordering the public to stay home to protect themselves, each other and the NHS – with few exceptions.

Our photographer headed out across Wearside on March 28, 2020, to take in the scene.

Silence No traffic in Sunderland city centre on March 28, 2020.

Quiet streets A deserted Sunderland city centre.

No entry The multi-storey car park at Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre closed.

Keel Square The water fountain at Keel Square in Sunderland city centre.