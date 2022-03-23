Loading...
The first weekend of lockdown measures in Sunderland in March 2020.

First Covid lockdown: 12 Sunderland pictures from first weekend of lockdown in March 2020

It’s two years since the first national lockdown was imposed in England - and we’re remembering when the streets in and around Sunderland were deserted on Saturday, March 28 of that year as Wearside entered its first “locked down” weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 3:02 pm

Families still headed out to shop for essentials and take exercise, in line with Government guidance for when it is acceptable to leave your home, but city centre streets, public transport and the coastline remained quiet.

That week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a new set of measures to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, ordering the public to stay home to protect themselves, each other and the NHS – with few exceptions.

Our photographer headed out across Wearside on March 28, 2020, to take in the scene.

1. Silence

No traffic in Sunderland city centre on March 28, 2020.

2. Quiet streets

A deserted Sunderland city centre.

3. No entry

The multi-storey car park at Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre closed.

4. Keel Square

The water fountain at Keel Square in Sunderland city centre.

