Health Secretary Sajid Javid is leading a Downing Street press conference from 5pm on Wednesday, October 20 as the Government faces pressure from health chiefs to impose coronavirus restrictions.
Mr Javid’s appearance on Wednesday comes amid mounting concern about rising cases and a faltering vaccination programme.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned “we risk stumbling into a winter crisis” unless measures such as face masks and vaccine passports – the Government’s “Plan B” for the coming months – are introduced in England.
He called for ministers to come up with a “Plan C” of even tougher restrictions if those measures are insufficient to address pressure on the health service.
Ministers have rejected calls to introduce the contingency measures which were included in the Government’s autumn and winter strategy.
Downing Street said the number of hospital admissions and deaths are still “substantially lower” than they were earlier in 2021.
“The important thing is the fact that our vaccination programme has been successful in breaking the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths,” a No 10 spokesman said.
“Our focus remains on ensuring we get boosters out to those who are eligible.”
Follow live updates below as Mr Javid addresses the nation and takes questions at a Downing Street briefing.
Downing Street press conference LIVE: Follow updates from Health Secretary Sajid Javid
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 17:34
- Health Secretary Sajid Javid will lead a press conference at Downing Street from 5pm on Wednesday, October 20.
Statistics
Dr Jenny Harries, UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive, and Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director for NHS England, have joined Mr Javid at the press conference. Dr Harries has been outlining some of the most recent Covid stats, and the impact that the vaccination and booster programmes are having on serious illness and death.
What to do
Sajid Javid said: “Little steps make a big difference, and they are more important now than they have ever been.”
The Health Secretary also outlined a number of steps that people can take to stay safe and mitigate their risk:
* Meet outdoors where it is possible
* Let fresh air in indoors or wear face coverings in crowded spaces
* Take lateral flow tests as part of your weekly routine
‘We have the jabs, we just need the arms to put them in'
All of those who are eligible for jabs and boosters are being urged to come forward for their own safety “but for your freedoms too”.
With regards to boosters, Mr Javid reminded everyone who falls into one of the eligible categories that they can book once they reach six months from their second dose.
Mr Javid told the conference that coronavirus, like other viruses, mutates - and we must be ready for whatever is round the corner.
He said that they are “identifying new variants all of the time”, including a new Delta variant, currently known as AY4.2.
The new variant is spreading.
Call for mask-wearing on public transport
Trade union Unite, which represents tens of thousands of transport workers, has called for the return of mandatory face mask wearing on public transport.
The union’s national officer for passenger transport, Bobby Morton, said: “The Government can no longer pretend that Covid-19 is not a risk and needs to take immediate action to protect key workers and passengers.
“By reintroducing mask wearing the danger of infection to both bus workers and passengers is significantly reduced.
“This is a sensible measure the Government could and should take that does not damage the economy in anyway.
“The reintroduction of mask wearing must go hand-in-hand with the proper enforcement of such rules.”
‘The gap is narrowing'
The Health Secretary has said the gap between the vaccine and the virus is now narrowing, and is calling for everyone who is eligible for a vaccine, or for a booster, to come forward now and take up the offer.
“We can’t be complacent when Covid-19 remains such a threat.”
An update on defences
Mr Javid said: “Today, as we approach this critical time for our nation’s recovery, I wanted to bring you up to date with some of the work we are doing to strengthen those defences.”
He is now providing details of the antirviral treatments announced at 5pm. Click here for a reminder on that.
The impact Covid could have this winter
Mr Javid is outlining how Covid and other seasonal viruses could thrive over the winter months, and said “this pandemic is not over”. Cases are starting to rise, he continued, and we are starting to see the impact with 43,738 new cases recorded in the UK on Tuesday, October 19.
Cases could go on to reach “100,000 a day” he said.
Sajid Javid begins speaking
Mr Javid has arrived to begin the conference.
BREAKING: Deals agreed for new treatments for those most at risk from Covid-19
Deals have been agreed for two new treatments which could be used for some of those most vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19, it was announced at 5pm on Wednesday.
Thousands of courses of the antivirals have been secured by the Government to be ready for use this winter, subject to approval by the UK medicines regulator.
The treatments, from pharmaceutical companies Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD), and Pfizer, would be aimed at those most at risk from the virus, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.