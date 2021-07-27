Gerry Taylor, Sunderland 's Executive Director of Public Health and Integrated Commissioning.

Coronavirus cases across Wearside have been reducing in number since the city saw its highest rate ever recorded on July 15 – a daily total of 529 covid cases.

Since the spike, Sunderland’s daily case rate has continually dropped over the past two weeks.

The city’s weekly case rate is still the tenth highest in the country and now stands at 755 cases per 100,000 people – compared to the UK average of 417 per 100,000 people.

Figures have shown that the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported each day in the UK have fallen for the fifth day in a row.

Health experts have suggested that schools closing for the summer break is likely to be one of the reasons why coronavirus cases are falling across the UK.

But Executive Director Public Health for Sunderland, Gerry Taylor says it’s ‘too early’ to state what may have caused rates to fall.

She said: “A reduction in Covid rates is always welcome yet it is too early to clearly state what may have caused our rates to fall.

“We have seen less testing as we have entered the school summer holiday period, and our positivity rate - the proportion of tests that give a positive result - has also fallen. We would urge everyone to make good use of the recent good weather and meet outside where it is more difficult to transmit the virus.”

Across England, 70% of people aged 18 and above have now received a second dose of the jab.

While the local figures show that two-thirds of people in Wearside have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, the health boss is also urging the people of Sunderland to continue receiving their vaccines.

She added: “While we all remain on guard, it's also important that everyone takes up their vaccine. As more of us are vaccinated, there is more protection and we can all look forward to seeing more falls in case numbers.”

