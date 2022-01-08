Another two patients die after testing positive for covid in Sunderland as 756 new cases are confirmed
Two more patients have sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus and 756 more cases have been recorded across Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 8, that 313 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 150,057.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Saturday, January 8, that 146,390 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,333,794.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 8: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 917
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 992
Cases of coronavirus
756 more cases on January 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 65,264
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,153.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 3: 5,984
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 108
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,248
Based on the latest available information.